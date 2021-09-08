/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Week ahead: 13 - 17 September

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
Week ahead: 13 - 17 September
September 8, 2021

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 13 September

Trading updates: Associated British Foods (ABF), 
Macfarlane (MACF), SThree (STEM)

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data