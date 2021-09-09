/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

All about the fees for Curtis Banks

A combination of fee earnings and bolt-on acquisitions helps Curtis Banks to diversify
All about the fees for Curtis Banks
September 9, 2021

 

  • Fees now make up majority of revenues
  • Acquisitions provide the biggest boost

Interims for Sipp-provider Curtis Banks (CBP) displayed the solid foundation the company has built with fees after moving away from a reliance on interest income to generate a significant proportion of its earnings. The fruit of that effort was visible in these results - income from fees charged on its Sipp products made up 70 per cent of total revenue, with over 80 per cent of that now yielding on a recurring basis. The other advantage with fees are the inflation protection clauses that stop their value eroding.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data