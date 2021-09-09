All about the fees for Curtis Banks

Fees now make up majority of revenues

Acquisitions provide the biggest boost

Interims for Sipp-provider Curtis Banks (CBP) displayed the solid foundation the company has built with fees after moving away from a reliance on interest income to generate a significant proportion of its earnings. The fruit of that effort was visible in these results - income from fees charged on its Sipp products made up 70 per cent of total revenue, with over 80 per cent of that now yielding on a recurring basis. The other advantage with fees are the inflation protection clauses that stop their value eroding.