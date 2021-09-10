/
888 spins the wheel on William Hill

Company arranges £2.1bn of debt to fund acquisition
September 10, 2021

• 888 will take on William Hill's 1,300-strong chain of shops

• Combination will create £100m of synergies, company says

888 Holdings (888), the online betting business, is placing a large wager of its own on its ability to become an industry leader with a £2.2 billion bid for William Hill’s European operations.

The deal would provide an early pay-out for Las Vegas-based casino operator Caesars Entertainment (CZR: US). It would get to recoup most of the £2.9bn it staked on William Hill as well as keeping the US operations it wanted to facilitate its push into sports betting.

