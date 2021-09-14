Higher US spending bolsters JD Sports’ bottom line

• Acquisitions help to drive profits well above 2019 levels • Company still battling for Footasylum approval

JD Sports Fashion (JD) is an unlikely beneficiary from the US government’s stimulus package. The Bury-based retailer’s stateside business generated more than half of pre-tax profit before exceptional items of £439.5m in the first six months - a seven-fold increase on the same (Covid-hit) period last year and 177 per cent higher than the level of earnings generated in 2019.

Acquisitions have helped. The company bought the 167-strong San Jose-based Shoe Palace chain for $325m (£357m) in December last year, whose stores are based in the west and south of the US. It then added Baltimore-based DTLR Villa for $495m in March, whose 247 stores are largely in the east and north.