Team17 growth slows after its lockdown boost

Margins improved ahead of sales growth

Maintained strong cash generation

The relatively modest revenue and operating profit growth rates recorded by video game producer Team 17 (TM17) appear a little underwhelming when set against the surge in the first half of last year when the UK went into its first lockdown. Although the half-year figures pale next to H1 2020 from a trading perspective, presumably as gamers haven't been locked-in to the same degree, the company's developers have been hard at work. There were six new releases in the first half of the year and the company is expecting a further six over the second half.