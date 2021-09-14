/
Team17 growth slows after its lockdown boost

The games developer had a relatively modest degree of sales growth compared with the initial lockdown-induced surge in HY 2020, but a strong pipeline of games offers promise for the coming year.
September 14, 2021
  • Margins improved ahead of sales growth
  • Maintained strong cash generation

The relatively modest revenue and operating profit growth rates recorded by video game producer Team 17 (TM17) appear a little underwhelming when set against the surge in the first half of last year when the UK went into its first lockdown. Although the half-year figures pale next to H1 2020 from a trading perspective, presumably as gamers haven't been locked-in to the same degree, the company's developers have been hard at work. There were six new releases in the first half of the year and the company is expecting a further six over the second half.

