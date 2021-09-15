Fevertree surges offshore, but margins falter

The capital-lite nature of Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) has generated a stream of investor analysis down through the years, but there are certainly other features worth pondering. For a start, it’s hard to think of a company which has provided a more instructive example of scuttlebutt in recent times.

Anyone who has frequented licenced premises over the past few years couldn’t have missed the proliferation of Fevertree’s mixers, nor would they have been in any doubt that they were pitched at the premium end of the market. It’s all to do with what marketers refer to as ‘aspirational brands’. Walk into a pub 30-years ago and there might have been one or two gins hooked up to the optics; now you’re spoilt for choice.

Statistics from HMRC reveal that there were 441 distilleries in the UK prior to the pandemic, a 245 per cent increase in just 7 years. Mother’s ruin has been the main driving force since 2012, though the increase in capacity, allied to a move up the value chain, mirrors the previous experience of single malt whiskies from north of the border.