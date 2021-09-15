Ricardo goes green

Energy and environmental division the standout performer Group returns to profit after a tough pandemic

Ricardo (RCDO) has reported mixed full-year results, but the engineering and environmental consultancy group is moving in the right direction as it returned to profitability and announced a 10 per cent increase in dividend pay-outs for the year.

Flat revenues are set against positive underlying metrics. Adjusted profit before tax rose 15 per cent to £18m, meeting analyst expectations, while underlying EPS increased by 5 per cent to 22.4p. A 13 per cent sales decrease in automotive and industrial (the largest division by revenue), shows that the segment struggled during the pandemic, with a slowdown in automobile purchases and pronounced client uncertainty – order intake in the division fell 20 per cent. By contrast, there were modest profit increases across all other segments.