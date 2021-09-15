tinyBuild wants to be more hardcore

Profit margins improved

Cash in the bank for future M&A

tinyBuild (TBLD) has historically been the creator of simple, mostly child-friendly games, for consoles, PCs and phones. The acquisition of Bad Pixel, the creator of hardcore multiplayer shooter Deadside for $6.5m (£4.7m) is therefore a slightly off-brand move for the company. The hope is that it will be able to find some synergies between designing puzzle games and producing updates for its new post-apocalyptic open-world survival game.