/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

tinyBuild wants to be more hardcore

It has just acquired multiplayer shooter game Deadside, a move away from its traditional child-friendly focus
tinyBuild wants to be more hardcore
September 15, 2021
  • Profit margins improved
  • Cash in the bank for future M&A

tinyBuild (TBLD) has historically been the creator of simple, mostly child-friendly games, for consoles, PCs and phones. The acquisition of Bad Pixel, the creator of hardcore multiplayer shooter Deadside for $6.5m (£4.7m) is therefore a slightly off-brand move for the company. The hope is that it will be able to find some synergies between designing puzzle games and producing updates for its new post-apocalyptic open-world survival game.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data