Epwin sees window of opportunity to make improvements

Company completes two 'value enhancing' acquisitions
September 16, 2021

• Cash generated used to pay down borrowings

• Share price trades near four-year high

A stronger home improvement market is helping Epwin Group (EPWN) to upgrade its balance sheet after its operations were disrupted by Covid-19 last year. The Solihull-based manufacturer and distributor of PVC windows, fascias and doors reported a steep increase in first-half revenue, with sales boosted by "value enhancing” acquisitions. The company paid £4.8m to extend its geographical reach through the purchase of distributors in Cumbria and Norfolk. It also increased prices as it looked to mitigate rising raw materials costs, although its underlying operating margin of 6 per cent was 70 basis points lower than in the same period two years ago.

