Hilton packages up revenue growth and diversifies

Australasian business drives strong revenue growth, but profits lag Interim dividend up 17 per cent to 8.2p

Hilton Food Group (HFG) outperformed expectations on revenue and earnings, while shareholders were cheered by a 17 per cent dividend hike and a 24 per cent increase in adjusted operating profits to £39m. The market responded positively, sending the share price up by 5 per cent. Revenues were driven by the group’s Australian business. This posted revenues of £635m, a 178 per cent increase on the 2020 half-year, as Hilton took ownership of several meat-packing plants that were previously part of a joint venture with Australian retail giant Woolworths. This is the first period in which revenues from these plants have been recognised. However, increased administrative expenses dragged down group profits, while net earnings were constricted by an impairment of Belgian assets destroyed by fire.