Next week's economics: Sept 20 - 24

The UK upturn is being hindered by shortages of staff and materials, but there’s no sign the Bank of England will raise interest rates soon, next week’s events will show.

Purchasing managers reports on Thursday are likely to say that whilst both manufacturing and services are still growing nicely, growth has slowed a little in recent months in part because of difficulties in finding materials and some labour.

CBI surveys could confirm this. Manufacturers and retailers will both report strong demand, but also that inventories have fallen to new lows, indicating difficulties in getting goods which are leading to rising prices.