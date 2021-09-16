Time for a bigger tax debate

US Democratic Congresswoman and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had an unmissable message for politicians and taxpayers as she attended a charity fundraising ball in New York at the weekend: “Tax the rich”. The slogan was printed on her gown and she backed it up with a statement: “The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.”

The words may have been intended for a local audience, but the language and issues are global and while the reality of implementing such a policy is nowhere near as simple as the motto suggests, AOC is right that “the time is now” for the world to start facing up to its most intractable issues and economic problems.

Ahead of the elections In Germany next week, the environment is ranked as one of the key electoral issues and the party now thought most likely to end up leading the country’s next coalition government (SDP) has a wish list that includes a wealth tax (despite a weight of evidence that such taxes are not worth the cost, and tend to drive the target group into exile), higher dividend and capital gains taxes; hefty carbon taxes and a clampdown on buy-to-let investors.