Wickes thrives as an independent

Chief executive David Wood says full-year profit will be at “upper end” of expectations

'Do-it-for-me' service arm sees job times lengthen on heightened demand

It’s hardly surprising that do-it-yourself retailer Wickes (Wix) has fared well as a standalone business.

Former parent Travis Perkins (TPK) had been planning to demerge the 232-strong chain of DIY stores since 2019, allowing for each of the companies to focus on their own niches – the former serving larger building companies and the latter operating in the retail trade. Although the pandemic delayed plans, it also meant Wickes has ridden the ensuing home improvement wave.