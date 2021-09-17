/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
results

Wickes thrives as an independent

Like-for-like sales up 33 per cent as operating profit doubles
Wickes thrives as an independent
September 17, 2021
  • Chief executive David Wood says full-year profit will be at “upper end” of expectations
  • 'Do-it-for-me' service arm sees job times lengthen on heightened demand

It’s hardly surprising that do-it-yourself retailer Wickes (Wix) has fared well as a standalone business.

Former parent Travis Perkins (TPK) had been planning to demerge the 232-strong chain of DIY stores since 2019, allowing for each of the companies to focus on their own niches – the former serving larger building companies and the latter operating in the retail trade. Although the pandemic delayed plans, it also meant Wickes has ridden the ensuing home improvement wave.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data