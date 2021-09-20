Evergrande woes should drive China's financial sector reforms

I wonder if policymakers at the Chinese Communist Party have been musing on the internal contradictions of capital accumulation as the crisis enveloping China Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) comes into stark relief?

Marxist theory warns of the inevitability of frothy credit markets and cascading systemic defaults, yet China has pulled millions of its citizens out of poverty by adopting capitalist economic policies, albeit with limited social reforms. You’re apparently free to make money; but that may be the extent of your liberty.

Yet in recent months the Chinese state has been cracking down on various segments of the economy, specifically the national security and digital technology industries, together with state and private monopolies. Beijing has unveiled a new five-year plan outlining a tighter regulatory framework, as it seeks to limit the growing power of the corporate sphere.