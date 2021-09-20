Markets Today: Gas price crisis hits energy giants, China construction crisis hits miners, Prudential plans Hong Kong IPO

Surge in gas prices raises alarm bells in the energy and food sectors

China’s Evergrande crisis rattles through markets, as UK insurance giant Prudential eyes a listing in Hong Kong

Energy shares drop amid gas price crisis

UK energy stocks may be running out of gas.

Shares in the country’s largest energy suppliers stuttered this morning, amid fears that a surge in gas prices could decimate the industry without immediate government assistance. Sector leaders are reportedly calling for a multi-billion pound support package from the state to help them survive the crisis, which was prompted by dwindling supplies that have already caused European gas prices to triple this year.

The share price of British Gas owner Centrica (CNA) was down 1.6 per cent in morning trading, while shares in other big suppliers like EDF (FR:EDF), E.ON (DE:EOAN) and Iberdrola (ES:IBE) have fallen by a similar amount. The market value of UK energy giant SSE (SSE), meanwhile, is up slightly this morning after management pushed back against reports of an imminent break-up that had circulated on Friday.

While UK markets are down as a whole this morning, investors are looking particularly closely at these stocks, and will be weighing the outcome of any measures put in place to protect the industry.

Alarm bells are also ringing in the retail sector, which is increasingly concerned that the gas shortage could hit supplies of meat during the Christmas period. Carbon dioxide is essential in meat production, where companies are already suffering from a shortage of workers and delivery drivers. OT

Miners down on China construction sector fears

Anglo American (AAL) was among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 on Monday morning amid a wider selloff of mining stocks, as concerns about the health of China's construction sector hit iron ore prices.

The steel ingredient, which was trading well above $200 (£146) a tonne only a few months ago, is now trading at about half that amount, as the Chinese government places curbs on steel production.

There were fears on Monday that the panic is spreading to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), where BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) are also major constituents, with some commentators wondering whether the precarious position of Chinese construction giant Evergrande (HK:3333) would be the country's "Lehman Brothers moment". Shares in Evergrande itself fell over 10 per cent on Monday, continuing their downward spiral since the company warned last month of a possible default on over $300bn of debt, which observers have warned could come this week. AH

Prudential unveils plans for Hong Kong IPO

Apparently unperturbed by the turmoil in Asian markets, FTSE 100 insurer Prudential (PRU) has announced plans for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as it looks to pay down debt and further its expansion into the continent.

Prudential said it hopes to raise as much as $2.9bn through the sale of up to 130.8m new shares, or 5 per cent of its issued share capital. The company, which demerged its US business on the New York Stock Exchange only two years ago, said this will enable it to redeem its $2.3bn high-interest debt load and boost liquidity as it pursues new opportunities in Asia as well as Africa.

Prudential plans to confirm its public offer price around the end of this week, when Hong Kong will likely still be rattled by the Evergrande crisis. It remains to be seen if the uncertainty in Asian markets will weigh on the insurer’s ability to raise capital come the IPO.

Shares in Prudential dropped as much as 6 per cent in morning trading, as UK shareholders balked at the plans for a second listing. OT