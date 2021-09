Half-year dividend up 5 per cent after sales climb

Amberen acquisition boosts margin

Alliance Pharma (APH) could be a handy hedge for parents on the nuisance of headlice after the great return to school, given the company expects sales of its lice treatment product Vamousse to climb after a Covid-19-affected year. More broadly, the pharmaceutical company saw improved half-year profits thanks to its acquisition of Amberen, a supplement for women going through menopause.