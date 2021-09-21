Litigation Capital Management waiting for insolvency wave

Total commitments fell 26 per cent

No dividend for second year running

Litigation Capital Management (LIT) will be praying for a winter wave of insolvencies after the furlough scheme is lifted at the end of the month. The general wisdom was that the pandemic would be good for litigation funders because it would throw up a lot of legal disputes. This hasn’t happened yet because of the unprecedented amount of government support. However, there is still time for a wave of insolvencies for them to throw money at.