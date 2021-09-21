Mattioli Woods builds discretionary assets as clinical worries ease

Increase in assets under management

Multiple acquisitions completed

Mattioli Woods (MTW) accompanied its full-year figures with news that Joanne Lake will step down as chair of the wealth and asset manager after nine years on the board.

It’s difficult to say if this had any impact on market sentiment, although the shares were marked down in early trading after the group detailed an 8 per cent contraction in cash profits to £17.3m. In mitigation, they were well in advance of pre-pandemic levels and last year’s cash margin was supported by a one-off reduction in staff bonuses. Management said context was vital given the disruption to normal commercial activity, but it also made the point that Mattioli Woods operates under long horizons. This partly explains why it has been able to keep the proportion of recurring revenues well above 90 per cent.