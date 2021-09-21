/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

PensionBee in expansionary phase

The online pension provider has seen an encouraging rise in assets under management
PensionBee in expansionary phase
September 21, 2021
  • Rising marketing and headcount costs
  • Targeted profitability by 2023

At this stage of its development, PensionBee’s (PBEE) financial performance is of secondary importance to its market capture, particularly given that the online pension provider has given itself a couple of years to move into profitability. Nevertheless, revenues more than doubled at the 2021 half-year, and if you discount marketing costs then the negative cash profit margin decreased from 45 to 28 per cent – progress of sorts. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data