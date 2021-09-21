PensionBee in expansionary phase

Rising marketing and headcount costs

Targeted profitability by 2023

At this stage of its development, PensionBee’s (PBEE) financial performance is of secondary importance to its market capture, particularly given that the online pension provider has given itself a couple of years to move into profitability. Nevertheless, revenues more than doubled at the 2021 half-year, and if you discount marketing costs then the negative cash profit margin decreased from 45 to 28 per cent – progress of sorts.