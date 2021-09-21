The Trader: Stocks stage a bounce after Monday selloff

S&P 500 has worst daily decline since May

European markets closed low

Coinbase, Tesla, Kingfisher notable fallers

A battling close lifted the spirits on a very tough day for equity markets on Monday. European markets are taking that bounce at the death on Wall Street – and a firmer close for Europe – and rallying this morning after a drubbing in yesterday’s session. Basic resources leading the way – what went down furthest yesterday is bouncing the most today. Shell (RDSA) rallied 3 per cent in early trade, whilst International Airline Group (IAG) continued to catch bid on the reopening of the lucrative transatlantic trade. The group trades +6 per cent after a double-digit rally yesterday as the US said it would let UK and EU travellers back in. Lufthansa (LHA) is also up more than 4 per cent.

The question now is whether this rally has enough puff or if there is a tendency to sell into rallies rather than buy the dip? Not a lot of data to get in the way and a two-day Fed meeting that starts today suggest risk appetite will be moderate for the time being. Market indicators are flashing – US 10yr swap spreads at widest in 6 months and VIX spiked to its highest since May. To answer this – have market fears that led to the sell-off gone away or been fully priced? For now I like a -10 per cent decline rather than just 5 per cent but so much depends on what the Fed delivers tomorrow.