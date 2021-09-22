Markets Today: Flutter settles legal dispute, Entain receives takeover bid

UK betting companies hit the jackpot, as Flutter closes a legal case and Entain receives a lucrative takeover offer

AirBNB’s boss says travel has changed forever. But has it changed for good?

It’s a good time to be a gambling business

A $200m fine is worth it. At least it is if it will draw a line under the legal proceedings faced by Flutter Entertainment (FLTR: Hold, Aug 2021) in Kentucky.

That seems to be the opinion of investors, who sent the share price of the gambling giant up strongly after it announced that the US state will “cease all further actions” in its dispute with the company, in return for the hefty charge. Kentucky had been trying to recuperate money allegedly lost by residents through online poker company The Stars Group, before it was acquired by Flutter in 2020.

Only recently, the state was pursuing an $870m fine, accruing at a 12 per cent interest rate annually – so no wonder shareholders seem relieved.

The share price rise also relates to Flutter’s second announcement this morning, outlining its strategy to capitalise on the rise of sports betting in Australia. The country's betting market has grown at a compound annual rate of 21 per cent over the last five years, Flutter says, and its subsidiary Sportsbet looks well placed to continue to benefit from the growth.

It is certainly good news for shareholders that the company is leaning further towards the regulated market, potentially reducing its reliance on the US, where earlier this year state-by-state gambling caused investors to temper high expectations of nationwide growth. Flutter’s US division isn’t set to be profitable until 2023 – and even then, only on an adjusted basis.

Separately, investors are also weighing up the news of consolidation in the UK gambling sector. This morning, Flutter rival Entain (ENT: Hold, Sep 2021) laid out the terms of a takeover offer received last week from US group DraftKings (US:DKNG). The £28 per share cash and stock deal values the company at a 46 per cent premium to its closing price the previous day. Not bad considering it was already trading at all-time highs. MB

Read more:

British gambling and the race to conquer America

Should we celebrate travel’s ‘permanent change’?

AirBnB (US:ABNB) boss Brain Chesky has said that travel changed forever during the pandemic: his site has seen a surge in domestic holiday bookings as people look for a change of scenery amid national lockdowns.

But just because they’re booking on AirBnB doesn’t mean they’re taking time off work. The lines between business and leisure travel are increasingly blurring thanks to remote working patterns, Mr Chesky told the BBC.

There are certainly positives to be found in this statement, particularly for the travel industry, which is still creaking back into gear after almost two years of pandemic-fuelled disruption. But should we be celebrating the option to work while on holiday? It’s a debate that continues to garner heated opinion as more offices attempt to coax staff back into their expensive city properties. MB