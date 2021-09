Growth in underlying metrics and 5 per cent dividend increase

Statutory loss due to sale of dairy segment

PZ Cussons' (PZC) reported metrics line up favourably against the 2020 comparator, although comparisons are somewhat skewed due to the impact of discontinued operations, specifically the loss on disposal of the Nutricima assets. Yet management clearly feels trading is strong enough to justify a 5 per cent increase in the full-year dividend to 6.09p per share.