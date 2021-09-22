The Trader: UK, Euro stocks rally for 2nd day ahead of Fed meeting

European stocks up 1 per cent

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell to give press conference today

Entain receives offer from DraftKings

Stocks have opened higher again after Europe rallied handsomely on Tuesday with gains of +1 per cent. Wall Street was more timid – the S&P 500 declined marginally, as did the Dow Jones industrial average. The Nasdaq and Russell 200 both eked out small gains. Shakeout from Monday seems to be lingering longer in the US – there was an attempted bounce yesterday but failure to finish above the previous close is perhaps a signal that there is further weakness in the offing. However it’s hard to take too much risk on with attention now squarely on today’s FOMC statement and press conference with Jay Powell.

Whilst markets do not expect the Federal Reserve to race towards tapering asset purchases – the soft jobs report did for that – there is a broad consensus in the market that it will begin dialling back the pace of its QE programme at some point this year – likely Nov, but maybe Dec. That means this week’s meeting may be an appropriate moment for the Fed to give the market fair warning. Or not. In a sense it doesn’t matter much what they say or don’t say on tapering – the risk lies in what the Fed does or doesn’t say about rate hikes. And though Monday’s market sell off may have caught the Fed off guard, with stocks just 4 per cent off record highs there is not any reason for panic right now. Stocks have been rolling over since the weak jobs report, and Fed officials should be prepared to look through some softer data and mild pullbacks in equity markets. I don’t think the Fed is actually worried about the S&P 500 dropping 4-5 per cent, despite what some of the fintwit crowd suggest.