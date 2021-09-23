Markets Today: Civitas falters again as Shadowfall publishes report, Evergrande deadline looming

Deadline looms for Evergrande

Shadowfall published Civitas short report

Spire acquires in booming private hospital sector

The debt collectors are knocking on Evergrande’s (HK:3333) door.

Today is the deadline for the troubled Chinese property group to make a substantial $83.5m (£61.1m) interest payment on an overseas bond, as concerns about a default on its huge debt pile continue to ripple through markets. The deepening fears are igniting a widespread sell-off in the Asian debt market, the Financial Times reports, although global equity markets have opened slightly higher as hopes rise that the systemic impact of the crisis could be contained.

If Evergrande, which has recently been hit by a government crackdown on China’s debt-fuelled property sector, fails to make its payment, creditors could be left with the country’s biggest ever debt restructuring on their hands.

But reforms should not be restricted to Evergrande alone, according to our recent Taking Stock column. The crisis should also drive an overhaul of China's financial sector. OT

Civitas short seller makes its case

Short seller Shadowfall has made good on its threat to publish a letter to the directors of Civitas Social Housing (CSH), which we first reported earlier this week.

The details of Shadowfall’s short report on the social housing REIT aren’t as revelatory as previous bear attacks on British companies, but raises further questions about related party transactions involving Civitas directors - chief among them the ownership of Specialist Healthcare Operations - that weren’t disclosed to shareholders.

Perhaps more damningly, Shadowfall has questioned Civitas’ claims regarding its 100 per cent government-funded model, and – citing “indications that lease incentives may be used to support what would otherwise be insolvent tenants” – believes that 23 per cent of the landlord’s annual rental income “could be at risk”.

Civitas’ board, which says it is yet to receive direct engagement from Shadowfall, believes the letter “is based on factual inaccuracies, incorrect assumptions, erroneous comments and assertions which are not grounded in fact”, and intends to respond to the claims in full.

Separately, Civitas bought back 200,000 of its own shares at 95.5p yesterday, at a 12 per cent discount to the latest net asset value. AN

Is Spire the best bet in a buoyant private property market?

Another area of the private sector dangerously reliant on public policy is healthcare. Spire (SPI) - the only listed company to operate private hospitals - is still reaping the rewards from the government’s focus on Covid-19 care in the last 18 months. Recent financial results showed the extent to which patients with ‘non-critical’ conditions are attempting to bypass NHS waiting lists - the group’s self-pay revenues rose 81 per cent in the six months to June.

That performance has given the company’s management the confidence to expand its estate by acquiring 87 per cent of the operating assets of the 46-bed private hospital Claremont, in Sheffield where management continues to expect high demand from self-pay patients.

But if self-pay is such a strong growth market, why is the current owner (Aspen Healthcare) selling? The answer: because Aspen was recently bought by a Canadian-based real estate investment trust Northwest Healthcare Properties which has no interest in the day-to-day operations of private hospitals. Instead, the company is expanding its portfolio of healthcare properties in high growth markets, stripping out the operational assets and collecting up the rent from new tenants who, like Spire, are desperate to expand while the private demand is there.

That looks like a much more enticing investment proposition than a company which needs the government to be on its side. Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT might be worth a look.