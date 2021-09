Atlas Copco is a manufacturer of industrial tools and equipment

It sells its industrial equipment to a broad range of end users globally

Zehrid Osmani, manager of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (MNP), explains why he invests in Swedish multinational industrials company Atlas Copco (SWE: ATCO A).

“Atlas Copco is one of our high-conviction positions. It is a long-established global manufacturer of industrial tools and equipment, and a leader in vacuum and compressor technologies.