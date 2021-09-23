Shares I love: bioMérieux

One of bioMérieux's fastest-growing business segments is PCR tests

The company is well-placed to benefit from structural growth drivers such as the move towards personalised medicine and need to reduce healthcare costs

Lorna Logan, co-manager of Stewart Investors European Sustainability Fund (IE00BN2B0908), explains why she invests in French healthcare equipment company bioMérieux (FRA:BIM).

“bioMérieux makes testing equipment used to diagnose infectious diseases, screen for cancer and detect microorganisms in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. The company has been a pioneer in the field of diagnostics for over 55 years with a steadfast mission to improve patient outcomes, increase laboratory efficiency and protect the health of people around the world.