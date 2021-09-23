The most tax-efficient ways to invest for children

There are several ways to invest for children

Starting early will save tax in the long run

Ensure your own financial security before setting money aside for children

French fashion designer Coco Chanel is reputed to have coined the phrase “the best things in life are free”. You might not be surprised to learn that she didn’t have children.

If you want to invest for your children or grandchildren, the most efficient way of doing this is to start when they are young. A small amount set aside each month over several years can compound into meaningful savings that could be used for large costs such as a deposit to buy a home or university expenses.