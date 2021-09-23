/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

The most tax-efficient ways to invest for children

Careful financial planning for children will pay in the long run
The most tax-efficient ways to invest for children
September 23, 2021
  • There are several ways to invest for children
  • Starting early will save tax in the long run
  • Ensure your own financial security before setting money aside for children 

French fashion designer Coco Chanel is reputed to have coined the phrase “the best things in life are free”. You might not be surprised to learn that she didn’t have children.

If you want to invest for your children or grandchildren, the most efficient way of doing this is to start when they are young. A small amount set aside each month over several years can compound into meaningful savings that could be used for large costs such as a deposit to buy a home or university expenses. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data