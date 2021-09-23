The Trader: Stocks rise after Fed walks fine line on tapering, rate hikes

Mixed bag from the Fed

European markets trading higher, with FTSE back to 7,100

Evergrande shares rallying

Facebook facing new allegations

European markets are trading higher after the Fed delivered another lesson in how to gently massage markets into accepting that tightening is on its way. The FTSE 100 has recovered all its losses this week, back to the 7,100 area. Wall Street rallied on the Fed’s apparent lack of haste to taper, and didn’t worry that policymakers see rates lifting off sooner than previously indicated. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones all rose 1 per cent, whilst small caps rallied 1.5 per cent. Benchmark 10yr Treasury yields initially softened on the release but have since recovered to around 1.34 per cent. Gold initially rallied but has since pulled back. The dollar fell at first but after a brief rally to its highest since Aug 20th is back to where it was before the statement.

More liquidity from the PBOC eased worries, Evergrande (3333) shares rallied 17 per cent in Hong Kong, where the broad index rose 1 per cent. The Bank of England later today will be the main focus for markets, particularly UK assets. The Old Lady will need to respond to the biggest jump in inflation on record and worries that it could lose credibility if it allows longer-term inflation expectations to slip their anchors. UK 1-yr inflation expectations shot up to 4.1 per cent in September from 3.1 per cent in August, according to the Citi survey, which also showed longer-term inflation expectations drifting higher. Although well into a taper of its own, the BoE would be well justified in ending QE today.