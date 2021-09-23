What might the future hold for Genesis Emerging Markets trust?

Corporate change has been rife in the investment trust space lately. To give one example, investors are due to vote on proposals to wind up Acorn Income Fund (AIF) in the coming weeks following a botched plan to overhaul the fund.

Change can be seen as a strength of the investment trust world. With boards keen to keep investors happy, reinvention is always a possibility for names that lack in size or performance. For example, changes are partly afoot at Acorn Income due to its limited assets. But investors will soon have to make a call on a much bigger name too.

Readers have been in touch about Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS), a trust with more than £1bn in assets whose board is seeking shareholder approval to change its investment manager from Genesis Investment Management to Fidelity’s Nick Price and Chris Tennant. The change, and the adoption of a new investment policy, will go to a vote at an extraordinary general meeting on 1 October.