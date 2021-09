Travel restrictions hinder installations

Inventory build to counter supply chain issues

Shares in Judges Scientific (JDG) were on the fly following the release of half-year profit figures ahead of expectations, together with a 57 per cent increase in operating cashflow, a healthy conversion rate, and a resultant double-digit hike in the half-year dividend. There was also a sizeable reduction in net borrowing (ex-lease liabilities) for shareholders to take on board.