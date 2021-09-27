/
Medica taps into procedure backlog

A huge clinical backlog underpins medium-term revenue growth
September 27, 2021

 

  • Elective procedures recovering to pre-pandemic levels
  • Favourable sales mix drives underlying margin

It’s conceivable that the main public health problems associated with Covid-19 will eventually have less to do with the virus itself, than with its ripple effects. In February, The Lancet reported that up to 10m people in the UK were waiting for surgical procedures, up from 4m before the pandemic hit. This clearly had a negative impact on publicly traded healthcare companies such as Medica (MGP), a provider of platform-based clinical support services, primarily linked to diagnostic interpretation for radiology departments.

