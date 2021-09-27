Scant consolation for Patisserie Valerie shareholders

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has fined Grant Thornton £2.3m for audit failures relating to the collapse of Patisserie Valerie at the end of 2018.

The regulator has also slapped sanctions on David Newstead, audit engagement partner, in relation to the firm’s audit of the café chain for the financial years ended 30 September 2015, 2016 and 2017. These include an £87,750 fine and a three-year prohibition from carrying out statutory audits.

Grant Thornton is now required to report to the FRC annually for three years on the impact of remedial actions, as well as the signing of an effective ‘mea culpa’ document, relating to “a pattern of serious lapses in professional judgement, failures to exercise professional scepticism, failures to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence and / or to prepare sufficient audit documentation”. Claudia Mortimore, deputy executive counsel to the FRC, highlighted “missed red flags” on sales and cash generation and insufficient scrutiny on the part of the auditor.