The Trader: Stocks up as markets look to Berlin & Washington

DAX jumps 1 per cent, as does the FTSE 100

Markets wary of Washington default

Rolls-Royce and BP rise

Stocks are higher in early trade in Europe, with the DAX jumping 1 per cent at the open as it looks as though Germany is heading for a traffic light coalition – more left, more green. Deadlock for now but it’s all much of the same pro-Europe, pro-tax, pro-windmills type affair so who ultimately becomes Chancellor probably shouldn’t matter too much. Stocks in London was also up close to 1 per cent and the FTSE 100 trades further to the top of the range above 7,100. Stocks pared some gains within the first half hour of trading. Following a two-month low struck last week it’s been a solid turnaround and shows there is not a lot of alternatives (TINA) still, though that starts to look like a different equation should bond yields continue to pick up. US futures are also pointing to a positive open on Wall Street later after last week’s rollercoaster saw the S&P 500 rise 0.5 per cent and the Dow Jones 0.6 per cent, breaking a three-week losing streak. I’d expect near-term volatility to persist, further chop and change and rotation as markets price for tighter monetary policy, with hikes in 2022, as well as persistent inflation. US 10 year yields trade above 1.44 per cent this morning having touched the highest since the start of July, end of June last week.

In the US... Apart from Berlin, markets will be keeping an eye on Washington with the utterly ridiculous idea of a default on US debt, an unlikely government shutdown and a plausible collapse of Biden’s economic plans all being discussed. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass this week, but also indicated that the $3.5 trillion stimulus programme was almost certain to be watered down. Expect haggling aplenty and markets could be moving on headlines.