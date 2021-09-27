Today's markets: Energy crisis grows, China threatened, Bond to the rescue & more

China industrial production hit by energy issues

Evergrande crisis worsens

Auditors fined for Patisserie role

Energy cost crisis could hit global growth

The weekend was dominated by the depressingly predictable queues at petrol stations as drivers panic bought petrol despite reassurances that supply was plentiful. The nub of the matter is in distribution, rather than supply, which is why the government is scrambling to issue thousands of temporary visas to HGV drivers from Europe and also considering calling in the army to help out.

The petrol problems have disguised what is probably a more serious energy crisis, and one which is increasingly global, as energy input prices continue to soar. While gas price rises have hit Europe hard, in China the rising price of coal coupled with tightening emissions targets have combined to produce an energy crunch which has led to power shortages in 10 provinces, according to a report from the Financial Times. Indeed, investment banks with an ear to the ground in China are warning that power problems could have a drag effect on Chinese economic growth, particularly industrial production.

This will have China-watchers worried, given the existing threat to its economy from the ongoing crisis at property giant Evergrande which is teetering on the edge of collapse - an interest payment was missed on bonds late last week adding to the concern. Sentiment towards Evergrande was further hit by news over the weekend that its electric car unit, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle has pulled plans for a secondary listing on Shanghai’s Star Market.

Read our in depth feature this week on investing in China - The China dilemma

Cineworld shares leap as Bond hits theatres

Brits have all marked the status of the Covid-19 pandemic differently. For many, the worst of the lockdowns were over when the pubs re-opened, others celebrated the end once masks stopped being compulsory in shops. And now cinema-lovers can finally rejoice: Bond is back. Roughly 18 months after the final installment of Daniel Craig’s James Bond was supposed to be released in cinemas, the film No Time to Die has been given a big screen release date of 30 September. Early box office numbers are very encouraging, with advanced ticket sales almost as strong as those for Avengers: Endgame.

The news sparked a surge in British cinema groups Cineworld (CINE) and Everyman Media (EMAN), whose share prices had wavered in the last few months amid fears that big media companies were taking their movies directly to their streaming platforms. Indeed Walt Disney (US: DIS) - the biggest film production company in the world - has steered clear of the cinema since lockdowns lifted and is now reporting big screen numbers as something of an afterthought.

But MGM, the production company behind No Time to Die, is sticking to the cinema with its highly anticipated Bond film and Cineworld and its peers will no doubt hope that a successful launch will remind movie-makers of the financial firepower of cinemas. Speaking to the Sunday Times this weekend, chief executive Mooky Greidinger said he will be watching the Bind film in cinemas just like everyone else and hopes to screen a big roster of new titles in the coming months, perhaps including films made by Netflix (US: NFLX).

Read more: Cineworld climbs on US listing news

Grant Thornton fined for Patisserie Valerie failings

It has been nearly three years since Patisserie Valerie’s revealed "significant and potentially fraudulent accounting irregularities" in a profit warning which led to the company falling into administration in January 2019, before being chopped up and sold off in parts.

Now auditors Grant Thornton have been fined £2.3m by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for numerous failings and a “serious lack of competence” in its audits of the café chain. The FRC also fined David Newstead, the lead auditor on the account, and banned him from carrying out audits for three years.

In June 2019, five company directors were arrested on suspicion of fraud when the company’s accounts were frozen, but no one has yet been charged. The company’s liquidators are however pursuing negligence claims on behalf of stakeholders, including a £200m claim against Grant Thornton.

Read more: Auditors need to go back to business basics