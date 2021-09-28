Mortgage Advice Bureau reaps the housing benefit

A 50 per cent increase in new mortgage lending

Some softening of demand through the second half

Sitting atop the highest number of house sale completions that the UK has seen since 2007 meant that Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1) would have had to try very hard to post an average set of interim results. In the event, the half did not disappoint and, powered by a 50 per cent increase in new mortgage lending compared with 2020, meant the company enjoyed a huge interim windfall. However, as with all matters related to the property market, the question turns quickly to whether the unprecedented market activity can continue at its current pace