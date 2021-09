Interim cash flow from operations tripled to £64m

Production down on the first half of 2020, but higher prices boosted sales

Winter is closing in for the UK but the sun is shining for Serica Energy (SQZ), the North Sea oil and gas producer. Even before the run-up in gas prices in recent weeks, the company had seen a major uptick in prices compared to 2020, and has reported cash flow from operations of £64m, triple last year’s figure.