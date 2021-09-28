Smiths well poised for renewed opportunities

Smiths says goodbye to its medical unit - at last

A marked improvement in operating margins in H2

In early September, Smiths Group (SMIN) achieved something of a milestone when it offloaded its medical unit to ICU Medical Inc. in a cash/scrip deal worth $2.7bn (£1.97bn) on an enterprise basis, plus earn-out provisions. The attempt to hive-off Smiths Medical was a drawn-out process, with cancellations and delays a source of frustration for management and shareholders alike. However, the group is now free to focus attention on its core industrial technology business, while shareholders will benefit from a related buyback.