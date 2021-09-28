Today's Markets: Blue Prism offer, Woodford claim, Petershill pricing & more

Blue Prism takeover offer

British investors often complain when home-grown tech companies are bought off the London market and delivered into the hands of private equity. That’s not the case with Blue Prism (PRSM). Earlier this year, the group’s largest investors led by Jupiter Asset Management suggested that the directors should begin looking for a buyer and, after a four month search, the robotics processing company has confirmed an all-cash offer which values the business at £1.1bn. Read the full story here. MB

Woodford claim goes to court

Law firm Leigh Day is taking Link Fund Solutions to court on behalf of investors in the failed Woodford Equity Income fund.

The firm has officially begun court proceedings against Link, having had “significant pre-action correspondence” with Link’s lawyers Clifford Chance. Leigh Day is currently representing some 11,000 claimants, and will be issuing proceedings for all its clients on a rolling basis.

Leigh Day argues that Link, in its role as the authorised corporate director of the Woodford Equity Income fund, was in breach of FCA rules in the way it managed and monitored the fund, and that this ultimately led to the fund’s collapse, causing ordinary investors loss and damage. Leigh Day noted in an update that Link had “made clear its intent to defend the claims vigorously”.

With roughly 300,000 investors trapped in the flagship Woodford fund since trading was suspended in June 2019, several firms have been eyeing legal action. Our assessment of the options available to trapped Woodford investors from March can be found here.

Efforts to wind up the fund and return the remaining money to investors are still ongoing, with the less liquid parts of the portfolio proving difficult to dispose of. An August update from Link noted that a total of £2.54bn had been distributed to investors on the back of asset sales, with the value of the remaining assets coming to £123.6m on 30 July 2021.

Link said it hoped to conclude the sale of the remaining assets in 2022, though it remained impossible to provide a definitive end date to the process. DB

Petershill pricing points to continued PE demand

Private equity remains the most popular game in town right now. Despite somewhat choppy markets, and wider economic conditions, Petershill Partners - a collection of private equity assets being spun out by Goldman Sachs in London - has managed to price its planned IPO in the middle of its indicative range. At 350p a share, the business will be valued at £4bn with conditional dealings in its shares beginning today and full trading starting on Friday.

Petershill offers exposure to a portfolio of alternative assets with the company holding stakes in 19 different alternative asset investment companies with assets under management totalling $187bn. Its portfolio is predominantly focused on private markets, which account for around 80 per cent of its investments with the balance in hedge fund mandates. The company promises to offer investors exposure to the US with all but one of its investments focused in the States. The float will raise as much as £1.2bn for further investments.

The solid demand for Petershill shares follows on from the successful float of UK and Europe-focused PE specialist Bridgepoint (BPT) in June and comes amidst heightened activity in the UK markets for private equity buyers. GD

Ford plans expansion as EV interest explodes

There has been a lot of talk about the future of British motoring as drivers have scrambled to find petrol and diesel in the last few days. Consensus is that an increase in the use of electric vehicles cannot come soon enough. Indeed, four of the five top performing cars on Autotrader over the weekend were electric, according to a company report.

There are still many issues to be straightened out as electric vehicles gain popularity. Refuelling isn’t as simple as many make it sound: is the electricity for the cars being generated in a green way, how long does it take to re-charge the car, will a full battery allow for a weekend in Cornwall?

Still, Ford has chosen a good week to announce an $11.4bn investment in an electric car plant in Tennessee - creating its biggest ever factory. Ford has fallen behind many of its peers in the automotive industry, most noticeably Tesla (US: TSLA) and Volkswagen (DE: VOW3), whose electric vehicles are rising in popularity in both the US and Europe.

In the US, EV popularity still has a long way to go but a bill currently being passed through the Senate could see greater financial incentives for companies with big EV portfolios. Ford’s expansion plans are better late than never. MB