Card Factory needs to boost online capabilities

It is slowly returning to pre-pandemic sales but needs online growth for its valuation to improve.
September 29, 2021
  • Revenue still below pre-pandemic levels
  • A slow shift online is emerging

Card Factory (CARD) is heavily weighted towards in-store purchases, which has made the pandemic a tricky time for the business. In its half-year results, in-store transaction volumes were still 21.9 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. The retailer still sees strategic value in its extensive store network, but the pandemic has forced it to focus on developing its digital offering. Over the long term, management may come to see this period as a blessing.

