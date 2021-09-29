Cocktails help drive AG Barr's growth

Record half-year profits and a reinstated dividend helped by "one-off" impacts Funkin cocktail brand a standout performer

Investors in AG Barr (BAG) were hoping for positive news in the soft drink manufacturer’s half-year results to 1 August after Covid-induced falls in revenue and profits in January’s full-year results. At a high level they should be satisfied, given the scale of reported sales and profit growth. There was strong growth across all operating segments, and particularly for the Funkin cocktail brand. The dividend was reinstated, with a combination of ordinary and special dividends giving a 12p per share payout, with an implied yield of 2.3 per cent.