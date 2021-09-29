Commodities going ‘back to fundamentals’ as energy crisis hits markets

Energy commodities booming while industrial metals ease off

Major mines facing tougher year ahead after record payouts in 2021

The major miners’ huge profits and record dividend programmes are at risk from lower metals prices and higher costs. The past two years have seen new record prices for iron ore, gold, palladium, and now natural gas and thermal coal have joined them. Brent crude has also climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time in three years, adding to global inflation prospects.