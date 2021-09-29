Retail bounce boosts Next

Mitigation measures aimed at supply chain issues

Signs that bottlenecks at ports are starting to ease

Next (NXT) suffered more than most during the prolonged lockdowns last year, followed by uncertainty over supply chains amid large backlogs at ports and shortages of HGV drivers. The combination of these factors made the company’s like-for-like performance compared with 2020 awkward to assess and, although the market still reacted positively to an upgrade to sales forecasts for the full year from 6 per cent to 10 per cent. However, there were notes of caution about how its logistics situation in the run-up to Christmas would materially affect its service. The chief executive described the results as: “A bit of a good news, bad news, good news sandwich.”