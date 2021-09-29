The Trader: Stocks firm in Europe after US selloff

Rising bond yields see's US indices crack

Next (NXT) rises 2.5 per cent as it raises outlook

(NXT) rises 2.5 per cent as it raises outlook Sterling at new YTD lows

The name's bond... The rise in global bond yields that’s been gathering pace since the delayed reaction to last week’s Fed meeting saw US indices finally crack properly. Mega cap growth took a pounding, sending the Nasdaq down 2.8 per cent, whilst the heavy weighting of these stocks on the S&P 500 sent the broader market lower by 2 per cent. Fed chair Jay Powell, facing scrutiny from lawmakers in Congress, said inflation could stay "elevated" for longer than previously predicted. Investors are also paying close attention to events in Washington as Republicans once again blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown and potential default. European stock markets were firmer in early trade, tracking the middle of the recent ranges. The FTSE 100 continues to trade in a range of a little over 100pts.

Thank you, Next... Clothing retailer Next (NXT) rose 2.5 per cent as it once again raised its full-year outlook. In the six months to July brand full price sales were +8.8 per cent versus 2019 and +62 per cent against 2020. Profit before tax rose to £347m, up +5.9 per cent versus 2019. Full price sales in the last eight weeks were up +20 per cent versus 2019, which management said ‘materially’ exceeded expectations. The strong outrun means Next is raising full price sales guidance for the rest of the year to be up +10 per cent versus 2019. And its forecast profit before tax has been raised to £800m, up +6.9 per cent versus 2019 and +£36m ahead of previous guidance of £764m.