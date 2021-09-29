Today's markets: SSP recovery incoming, Quiz underperforms, Next outperforms, Morrison bid battle coming to a head & more

SSP benefiting from uplift in travel in recent weeks

Stark contrast between Quiz's woes and Next's outperformance

Takeover Panel to run auction for Morrison this weekend

SSP trading update hints at further recovery

SSP (SSP) investors will be dearly hoping that this morning’s trading update is the last to be blighted by the fallout from Covid-19 restrictions. Operating food and beverage outlets in travel hubs around the world doesn’t lend itself to strong results when global travel remains at just a fraction of pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, in the three months between July and September, revenues were at just 47 per cent of the same period in 2019.

Quiz reminds investors of its woes

Those who had begun to forgive fast-fashion retailer Quiz (QUIZ) its past faults have this morning been reminded why investors sent the share price down 60 per cent in one day in 2018. The company has reported revenues down 66 per cent in the year to March 2021, while gross margins have been shattered by the increased discounting, courtesy of store closures.

Quiz’s share price had started to recover in recent months, perhaps because the six month delay in the presentation of financial results meant investors could speculate that things were better than they had been. No joy. Compare these numbers to the stellar set of results published by Next (NXT) this morning and it is clear that well run retailers can thrive even under the challenging conditions brought on by the pandemic. Quiz is not one of those retailers.

Next's record of outperforming expectations has continued today with half year figures which showed a strong bounce back in the last eight weeks of the first half, surpassing 2019's sales figures by 20 per cent with the opening weeks of the second half also showing positive momentum. In total for the half year, full price sales were 8.8 per cent ahead of 2019. But management did warn of rising costs, mainly due to higher freight costs, which are expected to remain elevated into 2022.

Morrison takeover battle coming to a head

The private equity battle for supermarket Morrison (MRW) will come to a head this weekend after the Takeover Panel confirmed that it will oversee an auction between private equity rivals Fortress and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice on Saturday. The auction will require both suitors to submit formal bids and will consist of a maximum of five rounds with the result to be announced on Monday morning. If both sides state that they have no intention of increasing their bid before the weekend the process will be abandoned.

The bidding war for Morrison kicked off in June when CD&R made its first move, this was countered in July by Fortress with an indicative offer worth £6.3bn which it later raised to £6.7bn only to be outgunned by CD&R’s £7bn offer in August, which the board has backed and shareholders were set to vote on in October.

