Reit merger may not be dead in the water

Preliminary talks end between LXi and Secure Income

LXi shareholders press for more details on unusual denial

A £2.5bn tie-up between two UK real estate investment trusts (Reits) could yet be pursued, despite the board of one of the potential suitors publicly rejecting the deal.

On 9 September, FTSE 250 constituent LXi Reit (LXI) issued a brief statement to the market in which it confirmed it had held preliminary merger discussions with Aim-listed Secure Income Reit (SIR), but that it was “no longer reviewing the opportunity”.