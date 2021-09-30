/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
September 30, 2021

Still on the bridge

Rosie Carr
Author Image
Author Image
Rosie Carr

It’s that time of year when students return to uni, which meant the panic buying of fuel coincided most unfortunately for me with an unavoidable and long car journey at the weekend. It was a struggle to get petrol, and on the long distance round trip we passed as many petrol forecourts blocked off by orange cones as we did ones with queues of cars. It feels as though the situation has worsened, not improved, in the few days since then.

Pay, working conditions, red tape, hostile attitudes, drivers quitting in droves following the Covid lockdowns, the failure to train and approve new HGV operators combined with a Brexit-inspired exodus are among the mix of reasons behind the tanker-driver shortage. If only the solutions were as numerous. Currently they seem to amount to two: the army or 5,000 emergency work permits for overseas drivers - or 100,000 if you are Labour leader Kier Starmer.

That 100k figure is one estimate of the UK’s current driver shortfall and even if it’s not accurate it suggests a rather terrifying lack of planning by various departments, organisations and employers. Beyond the fuel-supply issue though lurks the worry that the driver shortage is one more force that will push up the prices of goods and services. Increases which will come on top of soaring shipping costs, and sky high gas price rises for businesses and consumers.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data