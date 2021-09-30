The Trader: Stocks rally into month and quarter end

FTSE 100 up 1.6 per cent for the quarter

Less positive in US and China

Boohoo's shares tumble as rising costs hit margins

Scores on the doors. It’s month and quarter end. The FTSE 100 is up 1.6 per cent for the quarter, 0.5 per cent for September, which is not bad going considering the kind of volatility we have seen. Less positive for the US indices with the S&P 500 down 3.6 per cent in September, just holding onto its quarterly gain of 1.4 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 is down 5 per cent this month. The DAX is down for both the month and the quarter. Hang Seng –15 per cent almost for the quarter after all the tumult for tech stocks and Evergrande (3333). Three-quarters of the way into 2021 and the S&P 500 is up 16 per cent, the FTSE 100 up 10 per cent and the DAX up 12 per cent. The FTSE All World Index – a measure of global stocks – is lower for September, flat for the quarter, but still up 26 per cent over the last 12 months. Flattish performance this quarter reflects stagnating growth rates globally and a rocky month we have just seen. September lived up to its promise for volatility, October is set to bring more with inflation, central bank tightening and slowing growth combining to create a less positive backdrop for equity markets. Investors should also be keeping a close eye on Washington – whilst a default is unthinkable – the merry dance keeps bond markets guessing.

Europe heading up, US heading down. This morning European stock markets opened firmly in the green after a broadly positive session in Asia, though shares in Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. The selloff on Wall Street on Tuesday failed to gather steam, with the broad market managing a mild gain yesterday, though the Nasdaq notched a small decline as the pressure from higher bond yields and inflation concerns persisted.