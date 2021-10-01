Today's markets: Wetherspoons wobble, business confidence craters & more

Shares in London are sinking

Annual results from pub chain Wetherspoons (JDW) are unsurprisingly littered with jabs in the direction of Covid-19 policy. "In the last year, the country moved, in succession, from lockdown, to 'Eat Out to Help Out', to curfews, to firebreaks, to pints with a substantial meal only, to different tier systems and to further lockdowns,” writes chairman Tim Martin as he comments on his company's £105m operating loss. Read our full analysis of the numbers here.

But one of Mr Martin’s most striking statements is that some areas of the country “have found it hard to attract staff.” That is particularly interesting on the day after the country’s furlough scheme came to an end leaving “almost 1 million in limbo”, according to the BBC’s headline. The fact that many workers in the hospitality and travel sectors have been left facing an uncertain future of employment does not match Wetherspoon and its peers’ difficulties in attracting staff.

The disruption, alongside a change in visa requirements for EU workers in the UK have altered the dynamics of employment in the hospitality sector and it may be that pub companies are forced to start paying their staff a bit more. That might be a red flag for a group like Wetherspoons, whose margins were wafer thin even before the pandemic.

Business confidence collapses

As the sheer weight of gloomy news threatens to dampen the consumer revival seen in the summer months, business confidence ‘fell off a cliff’ in September according to the latest economic confidence survey by the Institute of Directors. The organisation, which represents primarily small and medium sized businesses, referenced expectations that costs will rise more quickly than revenues over the coming months - already indicated in energy cost spikes and inflationary pressures in supply chains - and worries about the impending increase in national insurance contributions.

Meanwhile, the pressure on labour in the logistics sector is being mirrored in other areas such as food processing, raising concerns around supplies for the all important Christmas period with the latest calls for an increase in imported labour coming from the National Pig Association which today warned of welfare concerns for livestock as meat processing facilities are only operating at 25 per cent capacity.

Merck bulks up pipeline with $11.5bn acquisition

Merck (US: MRK) has become the latest pharma giant to gobble up a smaller peer with an exciting pipeline. The company is set to pay $11.5bn (or $180 per share) in cash for Acceleron Pharma whose pipeline of cardiovascular products is expected to help Merck lower its reliance on cancer drug Keytruda, which generated more than a third of the company’s revenues in its most recent quarter.

Merck has followed Pfizer (US: PFE) - which forked out $2.3bn last month to acquire Trillium Therapeutics - and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (US: JAZZ) - which spent $7.2bn on GW Pharma back in May - in using big M&A deals to bulk out the pipeline. Dealflow in the sector has been slower in 2021 than some market watchers suspected given companies’ strong balance sheets and relatively weak pipelines. But as some normality returns to the sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there may be more acquisitions to come.

