Wetherspoon still at the mercy of Whitehall

Negative free cash outflow

Industry outlook far from certain

"Pubs have been at the forefront of business closures during the pandemic, at great cost to the industry – but at even greater cost to the Treasury.” That was the year-end lament of Tim Martin, the chairman of J D Wetherspoon (JDW) and one of the fiercest critics of the government’s response to the pandemic. His ire was also directed at the government’s tax treatment of licensed premises and the iniquity of Scotland’s business rate regime.