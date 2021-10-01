/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Wetherspoon still at the mercy of Whitehall

It would be overly optimistic to rule out further government lockdowns
Wetherspoon still at the mercy of Whitehall
October 1, 2021
  • Negative free cash outflow
  • Industry outlook far from certain

"Pubs have been at the forefront of business closures during the pandemic, at great cost to the industry – but at even greater cost to the Treasury.” That was the year-end lament of Tim Martin, the chairman of J D Wetherspoon (JDW) and one of the fiercest critics of the government’s response to the pandemic. His ire was also directed at the government’s tax treatment of licensed premises and the iniquity of Scotland’s business rate regime.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data