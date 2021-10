Only 12 per cent of climate investing strategies are based on carbon intensity

Energy prices spike adds to transition challenge and the need for transparency

Despite all the noise, the engagement efforts of asset managers had no effect on greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade. That’s one damning finding in research by Gianfranco Gianfrate, professor of finance at Edhec-Risk Institute, who has described greenwashing in the investment industry as a “weapon of mass destruction”.

